Analyzing Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) and Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) and Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Rayonier alerts:

This table compares Rayonier and Weingarten Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rayonier 5.47% 1.92% 1.00% Weingarten Realty Investors 54.62% 13.20% 6.09%

Rayonier pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Weingarten Realty Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Rayonier pays out 234.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Weingarten Realty Investors pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rayonier has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Weingarten Realty Investors has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rayonier and Weingarten Realty Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rayonier 0 2 1 0 2.33 Weingarten Realty Investors 1 3 3 0 2.29

Rayonier currently has a consensus price target of $28.67, indicating a potential upside of 3.15%. Weingarten Realty Investors has a consensus price target of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 19.05%. Given Weingarten Realty Investors’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Weingarten Realty Investors is more favorable than Rayonier.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rayonier and Weingarten Realty Investors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rayonier $711.60 million 5.33 $59.10 million $0.46 60.41 Weingarten Realty Investors $486.63 million 5.90 $315.43 million $2.10 10.67

Weingarten Realty Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rayonier. Weingarten Realty Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rayonier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Rayonier has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weingarten Realty Investors has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Rayonier shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Rayonier shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Weingarten Realty Investors beats Rayonier on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.8 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (507,000 acres) and New Zealand (416,000 acres). The Company also acts as the managing member in a private equity timber fund business with three funds comprising approximately 141,000 acres. On a Âlook-through basisÂ, the Company's ownership in the timber fund business equates to approximately 17,000 acres.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast. These properties represent approximately 31.0 million square feet of which our interests in these properties aggregated approximately 21.0 million square feet of leasable area.

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.