Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Sleep Country Canada (SCCAF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS: SCCAF) in the last few weeks:

11/11/2020 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $24.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $21.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $25.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2020 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $24.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2020 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SCCAF stock opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.68.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

