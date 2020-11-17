LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (LXS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR: LXS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

  • 11/9/2020 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 11/9/2020 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 11/9/2020 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/5/2020 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 11/5/2020 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
  • 11/5/2020 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 11/5/2020 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 11/5/2020 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 11/5/2020 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/5/2020 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 10/22/2020 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 10/19/2020 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 10/7/2020 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 10/2/2020 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 10/1/2020 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 9/29/2020 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 9/22/2020 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LXS opened at €53.32 ($62.73) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a fifty-two week high of €64.58 ($75.98). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €48.33 and its 200 day moving average price is €47.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXSF) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXSF) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings
$9.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Oracle Co. This Quarter
$9.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Oracle Co. This Quarter
$827.95 Million in Sales Expected for Akamai Technologies, Inc. This Quarter
$827.95 Million in Sales Expected for Akamai Technologies, Inc. This Quarter
Zacks: Analysts Expect HBT Financial, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.87 Million
Zacks: Analysts Expect HBT Financial, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.87 Million
$21.26 Billion in Sales Expected for General Electric This Quarter
$21.26 Billion in Sales Expected for General Electric This Quarter
Financial Survey: FS KKR Capital versus Canaccord Genuity Group
Financial Survey: FS KKR Capital versus Canaccord Genuity Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report