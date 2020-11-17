LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (LXS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR: LXS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/9/2020 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

11/5/2020 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2020 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/19/2020 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/7/2020 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/2/2020 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2020 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/29/2020 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/22/2020 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LXS opened at €53.32 ($62.73) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a fifty-two week high of €64.58 ($75.98). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €48.33 and its 200 day moving average price is €47.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXSF) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXSF) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.