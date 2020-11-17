Analyzing MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) and SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) and SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MFS Government Markets Income Trust and SuRo Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFS Government Markets Income Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital $1.50 million 130.64 $23.95 million ($0.49) -20.08

SuRo Capital has higher revenue and earnings than MFS Government Markets Income Trust.

Dividends

MFS Government Markets Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. SuRo Capital pays out -204.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and SuRo Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MFS Government Markets Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A SuRo Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00

SuRo Capital has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 57.52%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than MFS Government Markets Income Trust.

Profitability

This table compares MFS Government Markets Income Trust and SuRo Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFS Government Markets Income Trust N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital 440.27% -7.67% -5.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.0% of MFS Government Markets Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuRo Capital has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats MFS Government Markets Income Trust on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S. government agencies, international sovereigns, U.S. treasuries, cash and other net assets, emerging markets debt, high grade corporates, and residential mortgage backed securities. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S. Government/Mortgage Bond Index. MFS Government Markets Income Trust was formed in May 28, 1987 and is domiciled in the United States.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

