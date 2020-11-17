Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) versus Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Head-To-Head Review

Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) and Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Planet Green and Lamb Weston’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Green 73.02% -30.50% -24.70% Lamb Weston 9.24% 130.91% 8.61%

This table compares Planet Green and Lamb Weston’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Green $4.11 million 5.63 $2.95 million N/A N/A Lamb Weston $3.79 billion 2.86 $365.90 million $2.50 29.69

Lamb Weston has higher revenue and earnings than Planet Green.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Planet Green and Lamb Weston, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Green 0 0 0 0 N/A Lamb Weston 0 4 1 0 2.20

Lamb Weston has a consensus target price of $58.40, suggesting a potential downside of 21.33%. Given Lamb Weston’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lamb Weston is more favorable than Planet Green.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Planet Green shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Lamb Weston shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Planet Green shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Lamb Weston shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Planet Green has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lamb Weston has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lamb Weston beats Planet Green on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Planet Green Company Profile

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, develops, manufactures, and markets sauces and other products in the People's Republic of China. It also offers spices; and various food and beverage products, including packaged sauce, tea, and brown rice syrup to consumers and food service businesses. The company sells its products directly to supermarket chains, mass merchandisers, wholesalers, restaurants, and others, as well as to third-party distributors and online. The company was formerly known as American Lorain Corporation and changed its name to Planet Green Holdings Corp. in September 2018. Planet Green Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels. The company also offers its products under its owned or licensed brands, such as Grown in Idaho and Alexia, and other licensed brands, as well as under retailers' own brands. In addition, it engages in the vegetable and dairy businesses. The company serves retail and foodservice customers; grocery, mass, club, and specialty retailers; and businesses, independent restaurants, regional chain restaurants, and convenience stores, as well as educational institutions. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

