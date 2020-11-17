Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LYRA):

11/6/2020 – Lyra Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2020 – Lyra Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/29/2020 – Lyra Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/28/2020 – Lyra Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

LYRA opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. 54.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

