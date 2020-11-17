FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) vs. Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Financial Survey

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) and Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for FS KKR Capital and Canaccord Genuity Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FS KKR Capital 2 5 1 0 1.88 Canaccord Genuity Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.53%. Given FS KKR Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe FS KKR Capital is more favorable than Canaccord Genuity Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FS KKR Capital and Canaccord Genuity Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS KKR Capital $779.00 million 2.66 $246.00 million $3.20 5.24 Canaccord Genuity Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FS KKR Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Canaccord Genuity Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.8% of FS KKR Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of FS KKR Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FS KKR Capital and Canaccord Genuity Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS KKR Capital -100.00% 11.44% 5.20% Canaccord Genuity Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

FS KKR Capital beats Canaccord Genuity Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded by Michael Craig Forman on December 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management. The Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets segment offers investment banking, advisory, research, and trading services. The Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management segment provides brokerage services and investment advice to retail or institutional clients. The company has operations in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

