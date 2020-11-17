National Bank Financial Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV)

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn $3.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.93.

EDV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Pi Financial set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.20.

EDV opened at C$31.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Endeavour Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$15.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion and a PE ratio of -55.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$33.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.26.

About Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO)

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Earnings History and Estimates for Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV)

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings
$9.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Oracle Co. This Quarter
$9.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Oracle Co. This Quarter
$827.95 Million in Sales Expected for Akamai Technologies, Inc. This Quarter
$827.95 Million in Sales Expected for Akamai Technologies, Inc. This Quarter
Zacks: Analysts Expect HBT Financial, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.87 Million
Zacks: Analysts Expect HBT Financial, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.87 Million
$21.26 Billion in Sales Expected for General Electric This Quarter
$21.26 Billion in Sales Expected for General Electric This Quarter
Financial Survey: FS KKR Capital versus Canaccord Genuity Group
Financial Survey: FS KKR Capital versus Canaccord Genuity Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report