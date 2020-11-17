National Bank Financial Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn $3.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.93.

EDV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Pi Financial set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.20.

EDV opened at C$31.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Endeavour Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$15.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion and a PE ratio of -55.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$33.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.26.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

