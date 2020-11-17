Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCU) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCU) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.50 and last traded at $51.19. 1,801 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.73.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.94.

