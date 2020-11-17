First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:RDVY) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:RDVY) rose 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.42 and last traded at $37.41. Approximately 329,866 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 372,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

National Bank Financial Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Endeavour Mining Co.
National Bank Financial Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Endeavour Mining Co.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Trading 0.9% Higher
Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Trading 0.9% Higher
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Price Up 2.2%
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Price Up 2.2%
$202.63 Million in Sales Expected for Okta, Inc. This Quarter
$202.63 Million in Sales Expected for Okta, Inc. This Quarter
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Trading Up 0.7%
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Trading Up 0.7%
Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Stock Price Down 0.6%
Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Stock Price Down 0.6%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report