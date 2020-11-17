First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:RDVY) Stock Price Up 2.2%

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:RDVY) rose 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.42 and last traded at $37.41. Approximately 329,866 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 372,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06.

