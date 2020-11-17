$202.63 Million in Sales Expected for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to announce $202.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $203.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $202.19 million. Okta posted sales of $153.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full year sales of $802.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $803.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Okta.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Okta from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.60.

Okta stock opened at $222.77 on Tuesday. Okta has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $251.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of -117.25 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.70, for a total transaction of $223,200.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,357.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total value of $12,214,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 355,679 shares of company stock worth $79,222,487. 12.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 2,057.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Okta by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Okta (OKTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.