First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQXT) Trading Up 0.7%

Nov 17th, 2020

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQXT)’s share price was up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.00 and last traded at $73.92. Approximately 1,239 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 12,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.41.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.34.

