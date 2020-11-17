Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTH) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTH)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $148.76 and last traded at $149.65. 45,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 47,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.52.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.47.

