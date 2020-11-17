Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCH) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2020

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCH) shares traded up 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $151.31 and last traded at $150.17. 12,042 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 20,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.37.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.44.

