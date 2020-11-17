$4.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) will announce sales of $4.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.53 billion. Eaton reported sales of $5.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year sales of $17.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.70 billion to $17.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.05 billion to $18.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eaton from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.06.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $4,136,505.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton stock opened at $117.50 on Tuesday. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Earnings History and Estimates for Eaton (NYSE:ETN)

