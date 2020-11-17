First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQEW) Shares Up 0.7%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQEW)’s share price shot up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.99 and last traded at $93.80. 714,593 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 576% from the average session volume of 105,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.13.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.92 and a 200 day moving average of $82.81.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.