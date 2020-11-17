Brokerages Anticipate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $279.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will report $279.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $201.20 million to $346.70 million. Live Nation Entertainment reported sales of $2.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 90.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.97 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue was down 95.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $68.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 47,183 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 359.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 312,385 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,318,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

