Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTF) Stock Price Up 0%

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTF) rose 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $120.32 and last traded at $119.53. Approximately 21,279 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 31,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.48.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.14.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

National Bank Financial Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Endeavour Mining Co.
National Bank Financial Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Endeavour Mining Co.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Trading 0.9% Higher
Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Trading 0.9% Higher
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Price Up 2.2%
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Price Up 2.2%
$202.63 Million in Sales Expected for Okta, Inc. This Quarter
$202.63 Million in Sales Expected for Okta, Inc. This Quarter
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Trading Up 0.7%
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Trading Up 0.7%
Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Stock Price Down 0.6%
Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Stock Price Down 0.6%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report