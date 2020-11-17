First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QABA) Shares Up 4.1%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QABA)’s share price shot up 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.25 and last traded at $43.14. 17,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 21,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.42.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.