Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCF) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCF) rose 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.42 and last traded at $46.32. Approximately 6,201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 11,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.73.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.21.

