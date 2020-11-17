First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QCLN) Trading Up 2.7%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QCLN)’s stock price traded up 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.60 and last traded at $56.60. 787,518 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 315% from the average session volume of 189,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.13.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.37.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.