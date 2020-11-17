Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCC) Shares Up 1.7%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCC)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.63 and last traded at $85.59. 5,256 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 4,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.12.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.08.

