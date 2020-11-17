Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:PLW) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:PLW) were down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.45 and last traded at $38.47. Approximately 21,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 123,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.49.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.29.

