Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PRFZ) Trading 2.7% Higher

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PRFZ) traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $137.24 and last traded at $137.23. 24,756 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 122,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.63.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.42.

