Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIE) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIE) traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.18 and last traded at $21.16. 52,837 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 91,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average of $18.89.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.