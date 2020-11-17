iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFF) Shares Up 1.2%

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2020

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFF)’s stock price shot up 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.74 and last traded at $37.72. 8,857,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 5,535,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.29.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.73.

