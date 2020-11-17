Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PEZ) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PEZ) rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.62 and last traded at $65.48. Approximately 9,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 9,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.98.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.64.

