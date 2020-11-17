Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (NYSEARCA:ONEQ) Shares Up 1%

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2020

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (NYSEARCA:ONEQ) shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $464.50 and last traded at $464.28. 36,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 63,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $459.73.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $445.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.98.

