First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LMBS) Shares Down 0.1%

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LMBS)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.54 and last traded at $51.55. Approximately 1,120,422 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 832,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.61.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.70.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Shares Up 1.2%
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Shares Up 1.2%
Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Stock Price Up 0.8%
Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Stock Price Up 0.8%
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund Shares Up 1%
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund Shares Up 1%
First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund Trading 2% Higher
First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund Trading 2% Higher
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Shares Down 0.1%
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Shares Down 0.1%
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Up 0.4%
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Up 0.4%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report