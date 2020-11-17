Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Short Interest Up 108.9% in October

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 108.9% from the October 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Shares of WOLTF opened at $81.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.38. Wolters Kluwer has a one year low of $59.05 and a one year high of $82.25.
Wolters Kluwer Company Profile
