Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Short Interest Up 108.9% in October

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2020

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 108.9% from the October 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of WOLTF opened at $81.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.38. Wolters Kluwer has a one year low of $59.05 and a one year high of $82.25.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

