Zenabis Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZBISF) Short Interest Up 113.0% in October

Zenabis Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZBISF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 113.0% from the October 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ZBISF opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. Zenabis Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55.

Zenabis Global Company Profile

Zenabis Global Inc engages in the cultivation and sale of medical and recreational cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company produces and markets strains of dried cannabis under the Zenabis, Namaste, and Re-Ã¼p brands; and various oil-based cannabis products. It owns 3.5 million square feet of total facility space for production and cultivation.

