Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2020

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 293,600 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the October 15th total of 539,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,936.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLDSF opened at $104.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.47. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

