Short Interest in Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII) Decreases By 55.5%

Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a drop of 55.5% from the October 15th total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,834,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of WTII stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Water Technologies International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

Water Technologies International Company Profile

Water Technologies International, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and distributing atmospheric water generators and related products (AWG) in the United States. Its AWGs produce drinking water from humidity in the atmosphere, as well as provide air conditioning during the use. The company also provides packaged wastewater plants for the wastewater treatment.

