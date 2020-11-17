Short Interest in Zoom Telephonics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) Expands By 100.0%

Zoom Telephonics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZMTP opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Zoom Telephonics has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $60.15 million, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61.

About Zoom Telephonics

Zoom Telephonics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems and gateways, multimedia over coax adapters, digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics.

