(LGF.B) (OTCMKTS:LGF.B) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of (LGF.B) (OTCMKTS:LGF.B) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.94 and last traded at $8.86. Approximately 1,028,888 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 857,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67.

About (LGF.B) (OTCMKTS:LGF.B)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment operations in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks.

