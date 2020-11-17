BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (ZAG.TO) (TSE:ZAG) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (ZAG.TO) (TSE:ZAG) traded up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$16.56 and last traded at C$16.56. 142,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 148,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.55.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

