WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.25.

WCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on WESCO International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised WESCO International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on WESCO International from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on WESCO International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

WESCO International stock opened at $62.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $63.00.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. WESCO International’s revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WESCO International will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David S. Schulz bought 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.39 per share, with a total value of $99,971.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $90,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,241 shares in the company, valued at $237,050.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,907 shares of company stock worth $245,532. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 516.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

