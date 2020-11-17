Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Trading Up 2.4%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) was up 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.32 and last traded at $26.32. Approximately 4,624 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 5,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14.

