Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Trading Up 2.4%

Nov 17th, 2020

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) was up 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.32 and last traded at $26.32. Approximately 4,624 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 5,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14.

Head to Head Review: Brooge Energy and Its Peers
Brooge Energy & Its Peers Critical Analysis
Stock Price Up 4.1%
BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Trading 0.1% Higher
AnPac Bio-Medical Science & Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis
WESCO International, Inc. Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
