Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF New (NYSEARCA:GDMA) Trading 1% Higher

Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF New (NYSEARCA:GDMA) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.70 and last traded at $29.64. 4,202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 9,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.35.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF New stock. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF New (NYSEARCA:GDMA) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,090 shares during the quarter. Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF New accounts for 1.1% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hudock Inc. owned approximately 3.53% of Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF New worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.