BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (ZDV.TO) (TSE:ZDV) Shares Up 1.6%

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (ZDV.TO) (TSE:ZDV)’s stock price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$16.02 and last traded at C$16.02. 77,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 74,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.77.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%.

