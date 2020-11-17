Fury Gold Mines (FURY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

FURY stock opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. Fury Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60.

FURY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fury Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Beacon Securities upgraded Fury Gold Mines from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Fury Gold Mines in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

