Fury Gold Mines (FURY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2020

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

FURY stock opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. Fury Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60.

FURY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fury Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Beacon Securities upgraded Fury Gold Mines from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Fury Gold Mines in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

