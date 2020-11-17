Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Up 5.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2020

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)’s stock price traded up 5.6% on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $25.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Callaway Golf traded as high as $17.83 and last traded at $17.69. 2,870,317 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 1,827,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 264,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average is $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.30 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

