Entera Bio (ENTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 19th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

ENTX opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. Entera Bio has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.