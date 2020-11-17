Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.67 Million

Analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) will post $15.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.00 million and the highest is $16.34 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners reported sales of $15.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full year sales of $59.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.75 million to $60.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $64.10 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $68.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 11.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 252.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 142,772 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 339,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 96,512 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 270,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 81,670 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 66.8% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 131,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 52,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LMRK opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

