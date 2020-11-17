Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Shares Up 9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) shot up 9% during trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $49.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Hexcel traded as high as $49.90 and last traded at $49.58. 2,010,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,396,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.50.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Hexcel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Hexcel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 101,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hexcel by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.58.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

