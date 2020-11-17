FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $107.71 Million

Equities research analysts expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) to report sales of $107.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.00 million to $138.00 million. FibroGen reported sales of $7.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,251.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year sales of $219.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $157.30 million to $249.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $469.49 million, with estimates ranging from $397.46 million to $522.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $1.15. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 287.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.97%. The business had revenue of $44.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on FibroGen in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $133,944.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,877,220.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,970,662.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,425 shares of company stock worth $1,554,175 over the last ninety days. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in FibroGen by 243.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 44,681 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in FibroGen by 27.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,684,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,283,000 after buying an additional 366,944 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in FibroGen by 59.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 20.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

FGEN stock opened at $43.08 on Tuesday. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average is $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.68.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

