Brokerages Expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will post sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year sales of $4.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.42.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $117.67 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $77.93 and a 52-week high of $118.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.07 and its 200 day moving average is $100.85. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $3,494,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

