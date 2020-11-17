Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $85.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Applied Industrial Technologies traded as high as $76.51 and last traded at $76.10, with a volume of 15771 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.18.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $616,563.20. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.33 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.07 and a 200 day moving average of $60.34.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.