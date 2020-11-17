argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.07 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will report $19.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.83 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year sales of $67.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.00 million to $89.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $127.22 million, with estimates ranging from $54.67 million to $239.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow argenx.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($3.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James began coverage on argenx in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $257.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in argenx by 3,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in argenx by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in argenx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $258.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.65 and a beta of 1.04. argenx has a twelve month low of $103.75 and a twelve month high of $284.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $262.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.99.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on argenx (ARGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.