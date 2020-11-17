argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.07 Million

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts forecast that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will report $19.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.83 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year sales of $67.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.00 million to $89.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $127.22 million, with estimates ranging from $54.67 million to $239.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($3.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James began coverage on argenx in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $257.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in argenx by 3,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in argenx by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in argenx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $258.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.65 and a beta of 1.04. argenx has a twelve month low of $103.75 and a twelve month high of $284.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $262.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.99.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on argenx (ARGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

argenx SE Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.07 Million
argenx SE Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.07 Million
Zacks: Analysts Expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.14 Million
Zacks: Analysts Expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.14 Million
Critical Review: Ring Energy and The Competition
Critical Review: Ring Energy and The Competition
Comparing Zovio and Its Rivals
Comparing Zovio and Its Rivals
Intrusion versus Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast
Intrusion versus Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast
Reviewing Diginex and Its Competitors
Reviewing Diginex and Its Competitors


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report