Zacks: Analysts Expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.14 Million

Analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to post $58.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. Genco Shipping & Trading reported sales of $63.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year sales of $194.66 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $223.91 million, with estimates ranging from $208.21 million to $239.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genco Shipping & Trading.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 43.05%.

GNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.90 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 23,620 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNK opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $302.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.89. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is -11.94%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.